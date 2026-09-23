Core Chiropractic celebrates 10 years in Vestavia Hills

× Expand Photo courtesy of Core Chiropractic

Core Chiropractic recently celebrated 10 years in business in Vestavia Hills.

The chiropractic practice is located at 2828 Old 280 Court and is led by Dr. Garrett Chow, who opened Core Chiropractic after earning his Doctor of Chiropractic degree. The practice was previously located at 4851 Cahaba River Road, Suite 103.

Core Chiropractic provides care for conditions including back and neck pain, herniated discs, pinched nerves, sciatic pain and headaches. The practice describes its approach as structural correction, with treatment focused on identifying underlying problems rather than only addressing symptoms.

Garrett grew up in Columbus, Mississippi, where both of his parents worked in his father's dental practice for 30 years. After earning his undergraduate degree, he pursued chiropractic school at his parents' suggestion and later chose the Birmingham area to establish his practice.

Outside the office, Garrett has volunteered with the Jimmie Hale Mission and Jones Valley Teaching Farm. He is also a member of Southminster Presbyterian Church and the Vestavia Hills Sunrise Rotary Club.

Core Chiropractic is open Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

For more information, call 205-440-2121 or visit corebirmingham.com.