Construction begins on Guthrie's chicken restaurant in Vestavia Hills

Photo by Jon Anderson Workers build a Guthrie's restaurant at 1437 Montgomery Highway in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Thursday, July 25, 2024. The Guthrie's is going on a site that formerly had a Hardee's restaurant.

Construction has begun on the Guthrie’s fast-food chicken restaurant at 1437 Montgomery Highway in Vestavia Hills.

The restaurant is being built on the former site of the Hardee’s restaurant between Hollywood Outdoor Living and Vestavia Bowl. The Hardee’s was torn down, and workers began building the Guthrie’s earlier this month. The goal is to have the Guthrie’s completed and open by Christmas, said David Coble, the construction superintendent for Ganaway Contractors.

The 2,200-square-foot restaurant will seat about 35 people and have a drive-through window, Coble said.