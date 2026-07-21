Compton Ace Hardware to add store in Liberty Park

× Expand Image from First Baptist Church Trussville Seasoned Adult Ministry Facebook page The Compton Ace Hardware in Crestline Village in Mountain Brook, Alabama

The owners of the Ace Hardware store in Birmingham’s Crestline Park on Tuesday closed on the purchase of a lot for another location of Ace Hardware in Vestavia Hills.

The Compton family, which has owned Compton Ace Hardware at 4500 Montevallo Road for 4½ years and been in the convenience store business for 47 years, will put another location of the hardware store in The Bray at Liberty Park off Collier Drive.

The 1-acre parcel is across from the Medical Properties Trust headquarters and next to the Publix-anchored Marketplace at The Bray, said James Parsons, president of Liberty Park Joint Venture.

The Compton Ace Hardware in Crestline Park already draws customers from Liberty Park, and this deal to open a new location in Liberty Park has been in the works for a long time, President Brent Compton said.

The new store likely will be 12,000 to 15,000 square feet, which is larger than the Crestline Park store, said Cole Compton, who serves as operations manager at Crestline Park and will do the same for the Liberty Park location.

The Comptons will be meeting with an architect this week to work out details, and they hope to be under construction by the end of this year and open for business in Liberty Park in about 12 months, Brent Compton said.

The Compton family opened its first CC Food Mart convenience store in Crestline 47 years ago and now has additional locations in Inverness and the corner of Montclair Road and Oporto-Madrid Boulevard in Birmingham. All of them sell Chevron gasoline.

“Few things are as American as the neighborhood hardware store,” family patriarch Don Compton said in a press release. “We know nearly all our customers personally. Many of them have been with us since we opened our first convenience store in Crestline 47 years ago. Today, we have four generations of the Compton family working in our Ace Hardware on

Montevallo Road. Our customers know they will receive personalized service and a true knowledge of our craft. That is what separates us from the experience at big-box hardware stores.”

Parsons said there couldn’t be a more ideal addition to Liberty Park.

“The ACE Hardware brand is synonymous with local business ownership offering quality service and products,” Parsons said. “And the Comptons’ longstanding commitment to the community perfectly aligned with our long-term vision for Liberty Park.”

Compton said his family has long admired Liberty Park and looks forward to being part of the community.

“We never imagined we would find another neighborhood location so perfectly suited for an Ace Hardware,” he said.