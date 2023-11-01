Coffee and Classrooms brings together businesses, schools

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills Chamber. A group of students from Cahaba Heights Elementary pose for a photo at the Coffee and Classrooms event held at their school in September.

A joint effort with the Vestavia Hills Chamber and local businesses recently kicked off its second year.

The program began last year as a project from Leadership Vestavia Hills. It brings community partners into the schools to see where their donations can help with needs. The chamber then highlights those businesses on their social media.

All nine of the Vestavia Hills schools will host an event during the 2023-24 school year, with one school visit per month for eight months (minus December).

The September event was held at Cahaba Heights Elementary with sponsors Satterfield’s and the Cahaba Heights Merchants Association. The October event was planned for Vestavia Hills High School on Oct. 31.

Chamber employees set up the event and sponsors provide coffee and breakfast. During the hour-long event, chamber board members, community partners and other businesses hear from the school’s principal and PTO about fundraising and special projects they are working on and ways that sponsors can help.

“We have students from different classes give the group a tour to see what they’ve been working on,” Hawkins said. “It’s also a networking event and takes place at 8:30 a.m., so those attending can swing by on the way into work.”

The schedule for Coffee and Classrooms for the rest of the school year:

Nov. 28: Liberty Park (both schools)

Jan. 30: Pizitz Middle

Feb. 27: East Elementary

March 19: West Elementary

April 23: VHHS freshman campus

May 2: Dolly Ridge Elementary

For those interested in being a sponsor for an upcoming event, call the chamber office at 205-823-5011, email Tracyt@vestaviahills.org or click on “Events” at vestaviahills.org.