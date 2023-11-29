Co-working space for health care opens in Vestavia

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce. Practice Works staff and chamber members at the ribbon cutting for the second Practice Works location, which opened in the Walker Building on Vestavia Parkway in July.

Several years ago, Becca Impello was in a “situation.”

As a yoga practitioner and physical therapist, she was having a hard time finding a space that worked for her business. Not only that, she found that lease terms were long and expensive, and she ended up having to start an LLC with a few other solo health care practitioners so they could sign a lease together.

“I thought at the time, ‘This isn’t working as well as it could,’” Impello said.

So over time, she started looking at how shared workspaces might be arranged for wellness professionals.

Around that same time, she met Meredith Calhoun, who had a business and real estate background. It wasn’t long before the two decided to team up and start Practice Works, a coworking space designed for wellness practitioners who need a place to see their clients in private spaces.

“Coworking spaces already existed in the city, and while they were great, they weren’t set up for businesspeople who need to receive clients,” Impello said.

So that’s what Practice Works set out to do, first opening a location in Birmingham’s Southside in 2019, then in Vestavia’s Walker Building, at 400 Vestavia Parkway, Suite 406, in July.

“It’s a wellness-oriented working space, but it has expanded to include anyone who is providing services to help people make the best decisions for their life,” Impello said.

That could range from a massage therapist to a financial planner.

Calhoun said their goal with Practice Works is to offer entrepreneurs a professional, consistent, clean and beautiful space with memberships to fit a range of needs.

She said some members want Pro Works membership with a dedicated office. Others want a Flex Works membership, where they can use flex spaces or conference rooms a certain number of hours each month.

Others who purchase a Remote Works membership might want to take advantage of their marketing offerings, be a part of their directory or have a mailing address for their business.

All those things, plus a like-minded work community, are what Practice Works wants to provide, Impello said.

“Our terms are very affordable and manageable,” she said. “Three months is our only requirement; after that, it’s month-to-month.”

While their Southside location has a waiting list for dedicated offices, the Vestavia location still has a few left, Impello said, noting that they always have more room for Flex Works and Remote Works members.

Calhoun said the decision to open in Vestavia was “an easy one.”

“Our Southside location was so well received, we knew we had to find something closer to our southern communities to extend the reach and availability,” she said.

Calhoun and Impello both said the setup at Practice Works fits the needs of practitioners in different stages of their career. The space works for a new therapist just starting out and looking to grow their business, and it works for the longtime practitioner who is now looking to go out on their own.

“We serve a very niche population,” Calhoun said.

Impello said she believes they’ve been successful because they know what that population needs.

“I’m the member who needs what we offer, and Meredith understands how people grow a business, especially the real estate piece and functioning in the business world,” Impello said. “Between the two of us, we brought a lot of knowledge and personal experience.”

For more information, call (205) 506-6100, visit practice-works.com or follow them on Instagram @practice_works or Facebook @practiceworksbhm.