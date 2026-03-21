City sees more balanced housing market heading into spring

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Heading into spring, real estate conditions in Vestavia are showing signs of a more balanced market.

The slightly growing inventory and steady buyer interest are helping both buyers and sellers find opportunities, said Rachel Swain Saggus, a Realtor at LoKation Real Estate.

“While prices have only modestly changed year over year, a bit more choice and predictable mortgage rates are encouraging cautious buyers back into the market and helping bring more listings to market,” Saggus said.

Those trends are also being seen across Alabama. The state experienced a 4% increase in home sales in 2025, with the median sales price increasing 10% to about $234,000, according to the Annual Alabama Economic and Real Estate Report released by the Alabama Association of Realtors.

Overall, it’s a healthy and more balanced market compared to the past three to four years, said Carrie Lusk, a Realtor at Keller Williams Realty-Birmingham.

“While home prices and values have continued to rise overall, they are stable,” Lusk said. “Buyers now are realizing that mortgage rates may not drop significantly, and they are now the lowest they have been in the last three years.”

Understanding what their top priorities are will help potential buyers know what to focus on during their home search. For example, if affordability is their top concern, they may need to be flexible on location and cosmetic updates.

“If a townhome or condo is what you can afford, that’s still a great move to begin home ownership and begin building equity to get you one step closer to your future dream home,” Lusk said.

Homeowners should be prepared to be patient while selling in the current market, with homes taking on average 45 to 75 days to sell, Lusk said. Accurately pricing a home is also important before putting it on the market to ensure it’s appropriate for comparable homes in the community.

“For a faster sale, consider pricing it slightly under comps to attract multiple showings and have the potential for more than one great offer,” Lusk said. “You have the first 14 days on the market to have the most online eyes on your property, so you must make the most of that opportunity. Then when a buyer walks into your home, they make decisions within seven to 10 seconds to keep looking and buy — or not.”

Having the right price from the start is important. When someone is ready to sell their home, it’s best not to test the market, said Ellen Hottel, a Realtor at eXp Realty.

“Overpricing will have their home sitting on the market too long and most likely cause a loss,” Hottel said.

Spring is an active time for the real estate market, with many sellers liking the idea of moving before the summer, said Katie Crommelin, a Realtor at Ray & Poynor.

“Thankfully, our communities see home sales all year long, but spring is definitely a very active time,” Crommelin said. “Whatever your timeframe is, your Realtor can help make the preparation manageable and the transaction easy.”