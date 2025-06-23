Realtor Heather Pierce switches from RealtySouth to Keller Williams

× Expand Photo courtesy of Heather Pierce Heather Pierce

Realtor Heather Pierce last week left the RealtySouth Over-the-Mountain office at 2409 Acton Road, Suite 137, in Vestavia Hills and joined the Keller Williams brokerage in Homewood.

Pierce had been with RealtySouth since 2019 and been based out of the Over-the-Mountain office the entire time, she said. However, she spends most of her time working out of her home office, she said. She sells residential real estate throughout the metro area.

Keller Williams’ Homewood office is at 3040 Independence Drive. To contact Pierce, call 205-746-2200.