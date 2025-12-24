Chaney Esthetics & Beauty opens in Vestavia Hills

× Expand Photo from April M. Chaney Facebook page April Chaney has opened Chaney Esthetics and Beauty in the Patchwork Farms shopping center in Vestavia Hills, Alabama.

Chaney Esthetics & Beauty on Monday, Dec. 22, held a ribbon cutting for its new space in Vestavia Hills.

April Chaney opened her space at 3036 Healthy Way, Suite 124, in the Patchwork Farms shopping center on Dec. 2.

Chaney, originally from Irondale, has more than 25 years of experience in the beauty industry, including a decade of experience as a celebrity makeup artist who has worked on television productions such as “Bel-Air,” “Abbott Elementary,” “America’s Got Talent,” “The Voice” and “Dancing with the Stars,” according to information on her website.

She also has done beauty work for more than 80 commercials, as well as award shows that include the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports, Emmy Awards, BET Awards, Golden Globes, SAG Awards and Academy Awards.

Chaney got her start in retail environments such as Parisian, McRae’s and Saks Fifth Avenue. A visit to Los Angeles in 2003 opened her eyes to new horizons in Hollywood, according to her bio. She has been involved in mentorships with beauty industry professionals such as Nicole Newell Paul, Heather Currie, Collier Strong, Sam Fine, Geneva Nash Morgan, Don Morgan and Sue LaPrell.

Chaney founded Effleurage, a salon and spa in the heart of Beverly Bills, and now has opened this new studio in Vestavia Hills.

For more information or to book an appointment, go to aprilchaney.com.