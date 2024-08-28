CEO of Back Forty Beer Co. to speak at Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce luncheon

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hatton Smith Hatton Smith, CEO of Back Forty Beer Co.

Hatton Smith, the CEO of Back Forty Beer Co., is scheduled to be the speaker at the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce luncheon in September.

The luncheon is scheduled for Sept. 10 at the Vestavia Country Club at 400 Beaumont Drive, with networking beginning at 11:30 a.m. and the luncheon scheduled to go to 1 p.m.

Smith is a former president and CEO of Royal Cup Coffee, which was a family business, but has been CEO of Back Forty Beer Co. since 2018. He has been instrumental in numerous community campaigns over the years, including the return of the UAB football program. He helped lead in raising more than $35 million to restore the football team and build a new facility.

Smith also was actively involved in the initial campaign for the Mountain Brook City Schools Foundation and in fundraising to build the Rotary Trail, which runs through downtown Birmingham. He also sat on the board of trustees for Birmingham-Southern College and has advised various nonprofits throughout the Birmingham area.

The Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce luncheon costs $25 with a reservation, and reservations can be made at vestaviahills.org.