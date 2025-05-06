Canfield to speak at Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce May 13 luncheon

× Expand Photo from Burr & Forman website Greg Canfield is the managing director for economic development at the Burr & Forman law firm.

Greg Canfield, the managing director of economic development at the Burr & Forman law firm, is the scheduled speaker for the May 13 Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce luncheon.

The luncheon will take place at the Vestavia Country Club at 400 Beaumont Drive. Networking is to begin at 11:30 a.m., and the program will be from noon to 1 p.m.

Canfield works with Burr & Forman’s economic development team, which includes lawyers across five states. The team handles economic development matters in support of the site selection process, and directly regarding incentive negotiation and implementation, choice of entity and tax structure, construction, real estate, environmental permitting, contraction negotiations and government relations.

Prior to joining the law firm, Canfield served as Alabama’s secretary of commerce for two governors for just over 12 years. In this role, Canfield is credited with securing more than $76 billion in new investments, creating 188,000 jobs, launching a Made in Alabama brand, initiating a rural development strategy, leading trade missions to 30 countries and setting export records in 2017, 2022 and 2023.

His efforts resulted in his induction into the Alabama Automotive Manufacturers Association Hall of Fame and the Southern Automotive Manufacturers Alliance Hall of Fame. Canfield also was awarded the Alabama-Germany Partnership Rainer Bauer Award and Japan’s Order of the Rising Sun.

Canfield also served as a state representative in the Legislature from 2006 to 2011. During his tenure, he served on the House leadership team and as chairman of the House Committee on Commerce and Small Business. Canfield’s legislative tenure is most noted for his three-year effort to reform Alabama’s education budget process through his Rolling Reserve Budget Act, which since becoming law in 2010 has ended proration in education budgeting every year since its passage.

Canfield attended the University of Alabama and the University of Alabama at Birmingham, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in finance.

The cost to attend the May 13 luncheon is $25 through May 8 and $30 after May 8. To register for the luncheon, go to business.vestaviahills.org/events.