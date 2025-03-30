Cahaba Heights merchants to put on Easter egg hunt inside businesses

× Expand Image from Cahaba Heights Local Facebook page

The Cahaba Heights Merchants Association is holding an Easter egg hunt this Friday and Saturday, April 4-5.

Certain businesses in the Cahaba Heights community will be hiding Easter eggs inside their stores, and the eggs will have candy, other goodies and discount coupons inside them.

The Hunt the Heights event is slated to run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both Friday and Saturday.

Participating businesses thus far include The Lili Pad, Gigi’s, Marky’s Kitchen, Flip-flops & What nots, B. Happy, Little Soles, Heights IV & Wellness and Mudtown Eat & Drink, but more businesses may be added. Check out the Cahaba Heights Local Facebook page for any updates.