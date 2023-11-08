Cahaba Heights gets state’s first BODYBAR Pilates studio

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce. BODYBAR Pilates owners Kayla Jackson and Katie Hubbard prepare to cut the ribbon at their grand opening of their location in Vestavia.

Years ago, when Kayla Jackson and Katie Hubbard became friends, Jackson invited Hubbard to Pilates.

“She had taken it in college and fallen in love with it, and I went and fell in love with it as well,” Hubbard said.

Fast forward to 2023, and the two now have their own studio: BODYBAR Pilates at 4317 Dolly Ridge Road, Suite 117. It’s Alabama’s first BODYBAR franchise, the 21st total nationwide.

Hubbard said they were excited to bring BODYBAR to Alabama.

“What I love about Pilates is it’s a full-body workout — it works your upper body, lower body and your core,” she said. “What we love about BODYBAR especially is that there’s so much creativity to our classes and what we can offer.”

At BODYBAR, classes are typically 50 minutes and any level of expertise is welcome, she said. They contribute to muscle balance and flexibility, mental clarity, focus and strength.

Hubbard and Jackson said first-time clients can try one of their low-impact classes for free. They’re ready to help people get used to exercising with the reformer machine, which is connected to weighted springs for resistance.

BODYBAR offers three levels of membership: Cheers, which offers unlimited classes; Speakeasy, which offers eight classes a month; and Mini Bar, which offers four.

“BODYBAR is all about community, which we love,” Hubbard said. “BODYBAR is your happy hour, your hour away from the hustle and bustle of life. You get to have that time for yourself and build a community of new friends.”

The BAR community — Balanced, Athletic and Real — is meant to be an encouraging place. Jackson said Pilates is for everybody — male, female, young or old.

“It’s a great workout for everyone, from the athlete who’s wanting to play D1 football or basketball, to the high school girls who come in and love it, to our members in their 80s,” she said. “We have a wide range of ages and demographics, and we hope everyone feels welcome with us.”

Hubbard agreed. “We just want to help our members discover their physical potential and help them grow themselves as an athlete,” she said. “Everybody can be an athlete when they’re working out; they don’t have to be a professional athlete.”

She said they’ve loved being in Cahaba Heights so far.

“We are definitely feeling the love from Cahaba Heights,” she said. “We love the area we’re in, and we’ve gotten a great outreach from the community and city council and mayor.”

BODYBAR is open seven days a week with a variety of class times from 5:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information, call 205-538-5563, visit bodybarpilates.com/studios/cahabaheights or follow them on Instagram or Facebook @bodybarcahabaheights.