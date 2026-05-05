Cahaba Heights gas station changes ownership, rebrands

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A gas station in Cahaba Heights has new ownership and a new name following a recent sale.

Deep Patel of Clanton purchased the former Circle K at 3935 Crosshaven Drive on April 15 and has rebranded it as Grab N Go.

The Vestavia Hills City Council approved a license for Patel to sell alcoholic beverages during their May 4 meeting.

Patel said he plans to transition the station to Chevron gasoline in May. He also owns additional Chevron locations in Clanton and Verbena.

The Grab N Go location operates daily from 4 a.m. to midnight, according to Patel.