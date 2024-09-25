Cahaba Dermatology opens new office in Cahaba Heights

× Expand Photos from Cahaba Dermatology website Team members at Cahaba Dermatology include, top row from left, Dr. Vlada Groysman, Dr. Malia Downing, Dr. Tim McGraw and Dr. Ann Gerald, and, bottom row from left, physician assistants Suzanne Vickers and Elizabeth Smith, nurse practitioner Justin Perry and physician assistant Amy Ward.

Cahaba Dermatology has opened its newest location at 3965 Crosshaven Drive, Suite 113, in Cahaba Heights.

The practice’s other clinics are at 2279 Valleydale Road #100 in Hoover and 1649 McFarland N. Blvd. in Tuscaloosa. Cahaba Dermatology offers medical, surgical and cosmetic dermatology, along with body sculpting and skin-tightening services.

Dr. Vlada Groysman is the founder and medical director for the practice. Other team members include Dr. Malia Downing, Dr. Tim McGraw, Dr. Ann Gerald, nurse practitioner Justin Perry and physican assistants Elizabeth Smith, Amy Ward and Suzanne Vickers.

Clients can schedule appointments on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, go to cahabaderm.com or call 205-214-7546.