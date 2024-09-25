Cahaba Dermatology opens new office in Cahaba Heights

by

Cahaba Dermatology has opened its newest location at 3965 Crosshaven Drive, Suite 113, in Cahaba Heights.

The practice’s other clinics are at 2279 Valleydale Road #100 in Hoover and 1649 McFarland N. Blvd. in Tuscaloosa. Cahaba Dermatology offers medical, surgical and cosmetic dermatology, along with body sculpting and skin-tightening services.

Dr. Vlada Groysman is the founder and medical director for the practice. Other team members include Dr. Malia Downing, Dr. Tim McGraw, Dr. Ann Gerald, nurse practitioner Justin Perry and physican assistants Elizabeth Smith, Amy Ward and Suzanne Vickers.

Clients can schedule appointments on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, go to cahabaderm.com or call 205-214-7546.