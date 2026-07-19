Busy Brush Studio opens paint-your-own pottery studio

× Expand Photo courtesy of Busy Brush Studio

Busy Brush Studio has opened at 1245 Montgomery Highway, Suite 115, in Park South Plaza, bringing a new paint-your-own pottery experience to Vestavia Hills.

Founded by Tori Dill, a local mother of two, the studio held a soft opening on June 10 followed by its grand opening on June 13.

The studio offers walk-in pottery painting for all ages. Guests choose from a variety of ceramic pieces, decorate them using paints and supplies provided by the studio, and staff glaze and fire each piece in an on-site kiln before it is ready for pickup.

In addition to open studio hours, Busy Brush hosts paint nights, date nights, birthday parties, field trips and private events. The studio is also BYOB-friendly for adult gatherings.

Dill said she created the business to give families and friends a welcoming place to slow down and spend time together.

"Busy Brush was created to be a space where kids can create confidently, parents can relax, and families and friends can make memories they'll actually keep forever," she said.

Busy Brush Studio's mission is to provide an inviting space where creativity is accessible to everyone, regardless of age or artistic experience.

For more information, visit busybrushstudio.com.