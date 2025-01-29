Business Spotlight: Dr. Nicole Ussery seeks wellness with Balance Chiropractic

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Dr. Nicole Ussery, owner and operator of Balance Chiropractic in Vestavia Hills, Alabama

Dr. Nicole Ussery, a 1997 Vestavia Hills High School graduate, loves the feeling she gets when somebody comes to her office in pain and then leaves feeling better.

“It’s very rewarding,” said Ussery, who owns and runs Balance Chiropractic in the Shoppes at City Hall in Vestavia Hills.

Ussery, a chiropractor, dietician and exercise physiologist, specializes in full-spine adjustments — all the way from the hips to the neck. She loves the hands-on chiropractic work but also helping people with exercise and dietary advice because it changes people’s lives, she said. A change in diet can lead to a better immune system, better health, weight loss, fewer medications and disease control, she said.

She got her undergraduate degree in nutrition science and a master’s degree in exercise physiology at the University of Alabama at Birmingham and became a registered dietician. She did that about two years, then started going to see a chiropractor for some low back pain and fell in love with chiropractic, she said.

She went to chiropractor school and, upon getting her license, opened Balance Chiropractic in 2008. Since then, she has seen close to 2,000 patients — usually about 75 a week. She doesn’t file with insurance companies, so customers pay upfront. For new patients, it’s $250 for three scans and the first adjustment and $60 per follow-up visit. Her hours are 9 a.m. to noon and 3 to 6 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays and 9 a.m. to noon Thursdays.

For more information, call 205-823-7890 or visit awellnessstudio.com.