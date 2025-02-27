Business Spotlight: AllTech IT Solutions provides cybersecurity for businesses

× Expand Still shot from video on AllTech IT Solutions website AllTech IT Solutions specializes in managed infrastructure, cybersecurity and technology services.

AllTech IT Solutions, with offices in Vestavia Hills, Pell City and Dothan, specializes in managed infrastructure, cybersecurity and technology services.

The company, whose Vestavia Hills office is in the Century Park South office park off Tyler Road, works alongside businesses to protect critical data, optimize systems and address vulnerabilities. It serves customers across the United States and relies heavily on reputation and word-of-mouth referrals.

AllTech IT Solutions’ goal is to help organizations operate securely and efficiently while offering peace of mind through proactive solutions.

Central to the company’s approach is a 24/7 security operations center, where a dedicated team monitors environments for anomalies, resolves issues and teaches clients how to prevent future problems.

Allen Norris, the senior account executive, said the worst thought organizations can have is that it won’t happen to them. “No company is too small to be targeted, as everything within an organization can hold value to potential attackers,” Norris said.

AllTech IT Solutions places an emphasis on educating its clients. We are “not just telling you what to do, but teaching you what to do,” he said.

The company’s team of ethical hackers helps point out vulnerabilities to clients and provides actionable solutions to strengthen systems. Norris emphasizes the importance of protecting regions in the Southeast, where older systems are often more vulnerable.

Upcoming industry engagements include the Healthcare Leaders Association of Alabama conference in March and the Southeast Cybersecurity Summit in April.

For more information, contact Norris at 205-290-0215 or email allenn@alltechsolutions.com.