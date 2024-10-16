Rolls and Referrals offers a sweet way to network

× 1 of 9 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Individuals network at the Rolls and Referrals networking event at Town Village Vestavia Hills on October 16, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 2 of 9 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Business cards in a prize drawing at the Rolls and Referrals networking event at Town Village Vestavia Hills on October 16, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 3 of 9 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Cinnamon rolls at the Rolls and Referrals networking event at Town Village Vestavia Hills on October 16, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 4 of 9 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT at the Rolls and Referrals networking event at Town Village Vestavia Hills on October 16, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 5 of 9 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Event director Steve Ragsdaleat the Rolls and Referrals networking event at Town Village Vestavia Hills on October 16, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 6 of 9 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Lolita Cobb talks with guests of the Rolls and Referrals networking event at Town Village Vestavia Hills on October 16, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 7 of 9 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Lolita Cobb talks with guests of the Rolls and Referrals networking event at Town Village Vestavia Hills on October 16, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 8 of 9 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Individuals network at the Rolls and Referrals networking event at Town Village Vestavia Hills on October 16, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 9 of 9 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Individuals network at the Rolls and Referrals networking event at Town Village Vestavia Hills on October 16, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. Prev Next

Town Village Vestavia Hills hosted its monthly Rolls and Referrals event on October 16ᵗʰ.

Sales director Desiree Soriano started the event several years ago. "We wanted to promote small businesses and build relationships with others in the community," she said.

Upon entering the event, you drop a business card in a bowl for a prize drawing. Then, grab a coffee and a cinnamon roll, and you're ready to start networking.

"We would love someone to bring a cinnamon roll back to their front desk secretary, coworkers or maintenance staff," Soriano said, "Then, they can bring them to this meeting and add another touchpoint to their network.

We encourage people to bring a friend." Walter Weingarten, the director of sales and marketing for St. Martin's in the Pines, a Diversicare Transitional Care Community, has been attending Rolls and Referrals for years.

"I attend to get the business's name into the community," Weingarten said. "They may either need our care or rehab facilities or know someone who does.''

Cindy Poljacik from the Healthcare Center at Buck Creek used to host the event. "This is a great turnout," Poljacik said. "I've made such great friends. We invite realtors, relocation specialists, trainers pharmacists, bankers and chamber members."

While the event at the senior living facility attracts numerous healthcare businesses and professionals, it also welcomes all businesses and potential recruits.

Wendy Morris, an outside sales coordinator for Regency Retirement communities, met a person through Rolls and Referrals who now collaborates with her workplace for Meals on Wheels.

"It's about being able to connect the dots and connect together," Morris said. "This happens by repeating the event and bringing others."

Whatever your status of employment or business involvement, this event is a great way to meet someone who may be interested in your product or services.

Rolls and Referrals takes place on the third Wednesday of every month from 8- 9:30 a.m. at 2385 Dolly Ridge Road in Vestavia. The next event will occur on November 20. Contact Lolita Lobb for further information at LCobb@townvillagevestaviahills.com.