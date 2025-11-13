From farm to table: Brick & Tin expands to Cahaba Heights and Huntsville by year’s end

× Expand Photo by Malia Riggs Brick & Tin’s newest location will be on Green Valley Road in Cahaba Heights, a move three years in the making.

Brick & Tin, a restaurant known for its fresh, seasonal dishes and artisanal approach to dining, is expanding its footprint with two new locations set to open by the end of the year — one in Cahaba Heights and one in Huntsville.

Since first opening over 15 years ago in downtown Birmingham, Brick & Tin has built a loyal following by focusing on quality ingredients and a thoughtful, farm-to-table philosophy.

According to owner and Birmingham native Mauricio Papapietro, he and his restaurant teams are passionate about sourcing food locally and sustainably whenever possible, keeping what they buy from local farms within a 40-50 mile radius.

This also rings true for Papapietro’s sister establishment, Key Circle Commons, a seasonal cocktail lounge located in English Village, and his Brick & Tin Mountain Brook location, at 2901 Cahaba Rd. Through his three established locations, Papapietro and Brick & Tin have built relationships with area farmers to ensure each dish and every cocktail is crafted with care and integrity — straight from local farmers, Alabama dirt or local businesses.

“I think that connecting people to the soil from local farmers is an incredibly important and profound thing that is lost nowadays,” Papapietro said. “Food travels for hundreds or thousands of miles to get to people. Just the practice of buying from a farmer who drove an hour after having his hands in the soil to harvest a tomato or zucchini so that people can eat that and feed their kids and nourish themselves. It's an incredibly important practice.”

The expansion into Cahaba Heights has been three years in the making. It allows Brick & Tin to bring its thoughtful approach to a growing culinary hub. The new Cahaba Heights restaurant will be in the former Cajun Steamer location, at 3151 Green Valley Road near the Market Square shopping center. He hopes to open by the end of the year in time for the holiday season.

“As we continue to be successful and we're even getting busier, I felt like we could do more,” Papapietro said. “We've been preparing internally for growth for several years now in terms of our infrastructure, our technology, our systems, our accounting and our practices and standardization. We’ve been fortunate and successful and I think we’ve dialed in our concept and have been ready to grow.”

Expand Photo by Malia Riggs The restaurant will bring the same artisanal approach to dining that it offers at its Mountain Brook location.

The new Huntsville location is slated to open in late September or early October. This location also positions the restaurant in one of Alabama’s fastest-developing cities. Both new restaurants will reflect the same focus on craftsmanship and hospitality that have defined Brick & Tin’s success in Mountain Brook.

The menu at Brick & Tin highlights elevated flavors, featuring freshly baked bread, slow-roasted meats, house-made spreads and seasonal produce. Each location works to create a dining experience that feels both warm and inviting, combining rustic charm with a modern touch.

Guests can expect a menu rooted in the restaurant’s signature style, while each location is designed to complement the character of the surrounding community.

“In the 15 years we’ve been open, we’ve never bought commodity meats, meat that comes from mass production. And we’ve never bought anything frozen,” Papapietro said. “The fact that we're staying relevant and staying busy and getting busier is really rewarding, because it means that people like what we do. And it's not like they don't have options in the growing food scene in Birmingham.”