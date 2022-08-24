Business Happenings - September 2022

Now Open

Sharp Wellness is excited to announce the opening of its second location in Birmingham at 3109 Blue Lake Drive, Suite 205. Sharp Wellness is a holistic counseling practice focusing on the mind, body and soul to help clients live their best life. 205-383-6650

The Carraway Center for Teaching and Learning recently opened in the heart of Cahaba Heights, across Mudtown at 3135 Green Valley Road. Its first location has been in Nashville for more than 20 years and Vestavia is the second location. The center offers services including academic tutoring for all school ages, prep classes for ACT, SAT & PSAT, learning differences intervention, home school support, college student support, parent consulting, informal evaluations and school choice consultations.

Patterson Builds is now open and offering handyman services. 205-739-4539

Coming Soon

Tanology will soon occupy a little more than 1,000 square feet in Heights Village in Cahaba Heights. Tanology is an Auburn-based spray tanning and beauty bar owned by Lindy White.

Relocations

River Bank and Trust, which just entered the Birmingham market in June, plans to close its temporary office on the fifth floor of The Offices at 3000 Riverchase in Hoover and open its 21st location in Vestavia Hills in the Park South Plaza shopping center on U.S. 31, across from Mark’s Outdoors, by the end of the year, said Jack Hutcheson, a new assistant vice president and relationship manager for the Birmingham market.

Personnel Moves

American Family Care (AFC), the nation’s leading provider of urgent care, occupational medicine, and accessible primary care, announced the promotion of Jason Badyrka to Chief Operating Officer. In his new position, he will oversee all daily administrative and operational functions of both the corporate and the franchise divisions; to further align the company as one unified brand. 205-403-8902

Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc. has elected Ted Alling, a Vestavia Hills native, to its board of directors, effective immediately. He brings to UNITED’s board innovative business experience and a passion for creating economic opportunities in Chattanooga, a part of UNITED’s franchise territory and home of the world’s first Coca-Cola bottler.

Closings

Dirty Hippie, which offered clothing, gifts, accessories and more, is closing its storefront at 2531 Rocky Ridge Road, Suite 120, owner Paige Gross announced on the store’s Facebook page.