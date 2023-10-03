Business Happenings - October 2023

Now Open

Dr. Gerald Benson and Dr. Taylor Francis have opened South Mountain Dental Care at 3186 Rush St., Suite 100. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. 205-855-4850

The Palm & Pig is now open at 633 Montgomery Highway in Vestavia Hills. Offering frozen drinks, oysters, barbecue and live music, the restaurant is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. 205-566-8817

Rise + Refine Hot Yoga, founded by Trina Smith, has officially opened at 300 Old Town Road in Vestavia Hills. R+R is a refined yoga studio that combines body intentionality with spiritual thought to provide individuals with an experience that helps them grow both physically and mentally. As implied by the name, its purpose is to help community members rise to their fullest potential and refine themselves, as well as others around them. Smith graduated from Highlands College in 2022 and also brings with her over 800 hours of meditation, yoga and Pilates experience. Class rates, instructor schedules and any other information can be found on their website. 205-767-3849

The Magnolia Ballroom, a new dance studio, opened in September at 2198 Columbiana Road, Suite 100. The studio offers group and private lessons in a variety of styles.

Magnetic Hope, 1025 Montgomery Highway, Suite 200, is a new therapy center that offers transcranial magnetic stimulation as a way of improving symptoms of depression. This type of therapy is effective, lasting, non-invasive and virtually free of side effects. 205-825-4673

Coming Soon

Activate Games, a business that offers high-tech games that challenge mental and physical agility with real-life challenges lasting 1 to 3 minutes each, is coming soon to the Park South Plaza at 1425 Montgomery Highway, next to Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe.

Relocations and Renovations

The Issis and Sons Furniture & Rug Gallery at 1493 Montgomery Highway has relocated to a larger store at 250 Cahaba Valley Road in Pelham. 205-620-6926

News and Accomplishments

The Winn-Dixie store at 3925 Crosshaven Drive is being purchased by Aldi, as part of a deal in which Aldi is buying about 400 Winn-Dixie and Harvey’s Supermarket locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Aldi said it plans to convert some stores to its own brand but intends to continue operating the rest under their current brands. Winn-Dixie has at least nine locations in the Birmingham-Hoover area, including stores in Vestavia Hills, Bessemer, Birmingham, Chelsea, Clay, Fultondale, Inverness, Pinson and Trussville. 205-969-2307

Personnel Moves

Ann Snoddy and Wesley Rodgers have joined the RealtySouth office at 2409 Acton Road, Suite 137. 205-978-9000

Anniversaries

Family owned and operated Family Medical Supply, located at 2409 Acton Road, Suite 117, celebrates four years in business in October. 205-502-4416