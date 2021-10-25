Business Happenings - November 2021

Now Open

Realtors Mary Milton, Gail Hutton and Carl Davis have left RE/MAX Advantage, formed a new company called All Star Realty and opened a new office at 2030-A Columbiana Road in Vestavia Hills. All three formerly were in the RE/MAX Advantage office about 1.5 miles south on Columbiana Road, which in October closed and relocated to another RE/MAX Advantage office on Valleydale Road in Hoover.

205-276-2022 (Mary Milton); 205-222-4335

(Gail Hutton); 205-563-2321 (Carl Davis)

Innovative Fertility Specialists is now open at 1 Inverness Center Parkway. Established by Nicholas A. Cataldo, MD, MPH, and Karen R. Hammond, DNP, WHNP-BC, Innovative Fertility Specialists works to address an unmet need in fertility treatment: exceptional fertility care without high-priced fees.

205-509-0700, ifsinvo.health

Coming Soon

After first bringing Ono Poké to The Pizitz Food Hall downtown in 2017, Bayer Properties recently announced that the poke bowl restaurant will open its third location at 214 Summit Blvd. Suite 150 at The Summit. Owned and operated by Vinh Tran, the Ono Poké location at The Summit will be the first to share a space with bubble tea concept Teaspoon. Both are expected to open in early 2022, according to a Bayer news release. The Summit location of Ono Poké will feature several new menu options, while keeping its original Hawaiian-inspired decor. Ono Poké will be located next to Taco Mama in a 2,246-square-foot space.

205-967-0111, theonopoke.com

Relocations and Renovations

Jim and Jim’s Body Shop, 1722 27th Court S., is moving to Royal Automotive in Vestavia Hills. The body shop’s property is being developed by Shannon Waltchack and will be the new home of Cahaba Cycles and two other businesses.

205-870-8926

Personnel Moves

Dr. Whitney Tew is back and seeing patients at

Grandview Medical Group Primary Care, 1919 Kentucky Ave., Suite 113. To make an appointment, please call 205-971-1515.

grandviewmedicalgroup.com/our-locations/grandview-medical-group-primary-care-vestavia-city-2163

Anniversaries

Freedom Soap Company, 3131 Bellwood Drive, is celebrating the second anniversary of its Cahaba Heights location.

205-783-1171, freedomsoaps.com

Closings

The oral surgery office of Dr. Lisa Miller, 1 Inverness Center Parkway, Suite 200, is closing April 30, 2022, due to Dr. Miller relocating her practice to Foley.

RE/MAX Advantage has closed its office at 2964 Columbiana Road in Vestavia HIlls and relocated many of the Realtors and staff to the RE/MAX Advantage office at 2635 Valleydale Road, Suite 200, in Hoover.