Vestavia Hills business happenings: May 2026

NOW OPEN

Medical House Calls, a provider of in-home medical services and concierge primary care, has expanded into the Birmingham market and now is providing care in Vestavia Hills, Hoover, Homewood, Mountain Brook and surrounding areas. Founded in 2020 in Nashville, Medical House Calls provides care for patients who prefer to receive medical services at home rather than visiting urgent care centers, physician offices or hospitals. Staffed by licensed health care providers, MHC offers the same services as an urgent care clinic, along with preventative care and ongoing primary care, delivered conveniently and privately in patients’ homes. MHC operates with a flat-fee structure, offering both à la carte services and comprehensive concierge plans that include unlimited telehealth and in-home visits for individuals and families. Services range from same-day treatment for illnesses such as cold and flu, strep throat, and ear or eye infections to sprains and strains. MHC also offers in-home IV hydration, NAD+ therapy and medical weight-loss management. Former Birmingham resident Eli Anding is president of the company. Longtime Birmingham physician Dr. Vicki Moore will serve as medical director for the Birmingham area market, and Elizabeth Fuller will serve as senior nurse practitioner. Moore spent more than a decade with Birmingham Internal Medicine Associates at the St. Vincent’s One Nineteen campus in Greystone. Her career also includes years in private practice at Oak Mountain Family Medicine in Pelham. medicalhousecalls.com, 205-851-3518

Ryan Goolsby held a ribbon cutting for his new State Farm office at 3109 Blue Lake Drive, Suite 119, on April 23. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The agency offers insurance for automobiles, homeowners, condominiums, renters, personal articles, businesses, life, health and pets. Other products include banking and investments services and annuities. ryangoolsby.biz, 205-453-1984

America’s Thrift Stores has opened a new donation center at 1457 Montgomery Highway in the former Benjamin Moore Preserve Paints space next to Pep Boys Auto Service & Tires. The location accepts gently used clothing and household items. Every donation benefits Make-A-Wish Alabama. americasthrift.com, 205-637-4175

COMING SOON

West Alabama Bank has started building a new bank branch in Cahaba Heights at the corner of Autumn Lane and Sunview Drive behind Walgreens. The new branch likely will be a relocation of the bank’s only Birmingham area branch, which is currently at 200 Office Park Drive, Suite 200, in Mountain Brook, commercial banking officer Will Wade said. Bank officials hope the new branch will be completed and open either late this year or early 2027, Wade said. The Mountain Brook location has been open since about 2020, he said. wab.bank, 205-536-8268

The Vestavia Hills City Council on March 16 gave approval to rezone 3.85 acres at 4875 Sicard Hollow Road next to the Sicard Hollow Athletic Complex from an institutional zoning district to a B-2 business district to accommodate a car wash and retail building.

A new home decor and gifts boutique (with a specialty coffee shop) called The Well and Co. plans to open this summer in the Park South Plaza shopping center at 1425 Montgomery Highway, Suite 119.

NEWS AND ACCOMPLISHMENTS

Ben Pement is seeking approval from the city of Vestavia Hills to put a New Day Car Wash at 2534 Rocky Ridge Road, directly north of the Publix shopping center, and a Bullet coffee shop at 2530 Rocky Ridge Road. The car wash would be owned and run by LIV Development, while the coffee shop is proposed to be developed by John Benner at GenRev Properties. The new development on 2.4 acres would replace an office building. The cases initially were set to be heard at the April 9 meeting of the Vestavia Hills Planning and Zoning Commission, but the developers asked for a continuance to allow them time to meet with nearby residents and attempt to address concerns. The city received at least 75 communications from nearby residents opposed to the proposed redevelopment. A community meeting was set for April 27 at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center. As of mid-April, no new hearing date had been set for the case with the zoning board.

Russ Doyle is seeking approval from the city of Vestavia Hills to rezone .65 acres at 3119 Timberlake Road from an R-1 low-density residential district to an O-1 office park district for the purpose of adding a two-story, 8,600-square-foot office building. The new office building would tie into an existing office park that already contains five other buildings, according to plans submitted to the city. The office park currently has 140 spaces. Five more parking spaces would be added to the existing park, and 25 spaces would be added on the additional lot with the new building, for a total of 170 spaces upon completion, plans show. The Vestavia Hills Planning and Zoning Commission on April 9 recommended approval of the request, and now the case is set to be heard by the Vestavia Hills City Council on May 4.

Pinnacle Bank, with a branch at 2039 Canyon Road, was ranked No. 12 on the 2026 list of Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For. This is Pinnacle’s 10th year in a row on the list. Ninety-seven percent of Pinnacle team members reported the firm is a great place to work. pinnaclebanc.com, 205-822-2265

NEW OWNERSHIP

Deep Patel of Clanton on April 15 purchased the Circle K gasoline station at 3935 Crosshaven Drive in Cahaba Heights and has changed the name of the station to Grab N Go. He also plans to switch to Chevron gasoline in May. Patel said he also owns Chevron stations in Clanton and Verbena. The Grab N Go in Cahaba Heights operates from 4 a.m. to midnight seven days a week, he said. 205-967-3935

PERSONNEL MOVES

Betty Wilson has joined RealtySouth as a realtor at the company’s Over the Mountain office at 2409 Acton Road, Suite 137. realtysouth.com, 205-296-3311

CLOSINGS

Plaza Cleaners has closed its location at 3937 Crosshaven Drive in Cahaba Heights but remains operational in Riverchase at 2009 Old Montgomery Highway, offering pickup and delivery service through 205-940-1395.

Satterfield’s Restaurant has closed its location at 3161 Cahaba Heights Road after 21 years in business. The final day of business was April 18.