Business Happenings -May 2023

Now Open

Long-time Vestavia Hills resident Taylor Creamer is making her business debut in the comfort of her own home. Rogue Collective Boutique is an online boutique and one-stop shop for all things clothing, home decor, gifts and more. While shipping is available for all customers, local Birmingham customers can order for pick up. A graduate of Vestavia Hills High School, Creamer spends her time as an emergency room nurse. While she enjoys the work she does in the emergency department, she loves the flair of all things fashion and home decor.

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson.

The Standard is now open at the Vestavia Hills City Center. The restaurant offers hot dogs, sandwiches and more. The restaurant also has a location at The Pizitz downtown.

KidStrong recently opened in Vestavia Hills. KidStrong is a milestone accelerator for kids walking through 11 years old. “We help parents discover their child’s superpowers and build future-ready kids who are confident making friends, run the playground, and raise their hand high in the classroom,” the business said on their website. The business uses the latest research to help kids develop resilience, independence and self-worth. 205-861-0800

Relocations and Renovations

The Alabama Press Association has relocated from 600 Vestavia Parkway, Suite 291, in Vestavia Hills to 2180 Parkway Lake Drive in Hoover’s Riverchase community. 205-871-7737

Dr. Joey Jones of Rocky Ridge Chiropractic, 2531 Rocky Ridge Road #112, is moving his practice to merge with Legacy Chiropractic at 2100 Data Park Circle, Suite 100, in Hoover. Dr. Jones’s last day at Rocky Ridge will be April 28, and his first day at Legacy Chiropractic will be May 1. He is joining Dr. Steve Johnson and Dr. Terri Jones. Dr. Chase Horton, who also was at Rocky Ridge Chiropractic, has gotten out of chiropractic work and is now running a new podcast company and doing real estate. 205-985-9888

New Ownership

Alabama’s two most-awarded design and build remodeling firms have merged. The agreement unites Precision HomeCrafters of Birmingham with Vestavia Hills’ Highland Design + Build. The newly merged company will operate solely under the Precision HomeCrafters brand with a commitment to retain all current employees. 205-733-9583

News and Accomplishments

Warren Averett CPAs and Advisors was named on three of Accounting Today’s lists for 2023. The firm has been named a Top 100 Firm, a Top Tax Firm and a Regional Leader. These lists are ranked based on 2022 revenue and other information that firms provide, and showcase accounting firms that have shown growth and innovation. To determine these rankings, Accounting Today surveyed approximately 300 tax and accounting firms from all over the country. The results provided meaningful insights into the landscape of the accounting profession. Warren Averett was ranked No. 42 on the Top 100 Firms list. The list reported the strongest growth (based on combined revenues of the 100 firms) in almost 25 years, and overall employee numbers grew despite the ongoing war for talent. The firm placed at No. 3 as a Regional Leader in the Gulf Coast, which covers the states of Alabama, Florida, Louisiana and Mississippi. Lastly, the firm received the Top Tax Firm designation, distinguishing Warren Averett from other accounting and advisory firms within their local footprints. 205-979-4100

America’s First Federal Credit Union, with a location at 1112 Montgomery Highway in Vestavia Hills, was selected as a 2023 Credit Union National Association Diamond Award winner for its 2022 annual report video. Each year, the credit union produces a video featuring company highlights. The 2022 video highlighted accomplishments such as 19,270 new members added, 13,971 new checking accounts, $560 million in new loans and a 2021 Summer of Freedom campaign, which received more than 1 million impressions and generated 2,248 new memberships. Additionally, America’s First raised its financial management assets by $9 million to a total of almost $107 million, brought in 87 new benefit partners through financial education offerings and completed 207 new enrollments in 2021. The video also addressed the credit union’s efforts during the global COVID-19 pandemic, providing 193 additional PPP loans to businesses in need and loaning $14.5 million to build local businesses throughout the community. 205-582-5295

Personnel Moves

× Expand Photo courtesy of UAB Media Relations

The University of Alabama at Birmingham Health System, which includes the UAB Callahan Eye Hospital Clinic at 2801 Old 280 Court, has filled two senior positions in its leadership team. Brenda Carlisle was named CEO of UAB Hospital, and Susan Jennings has been named the chief financial officer for the Health System. Both had been serving in their respective roles in an interim capacity. Before assuming the position as interim CEO in November 2022, Carlisle had been vice president of clinical operations for UAB Hospital since 2017. Prior to joining UAB, Carlisle was chief operating officer, vice president of patient care services and vice president of operations at Brookwood Medical Center. She has more than 30 years of experience in nursing management and health care operations in medical facilities throughout Alabama and Florida. Jennings has more than 35 years of experience within the healthcare industry serving in a variety of roles focused on organizational financial health and strategic financial decision-making. Her responsibilities include financial reporting and budgeting for the Health System and UAB Hospital, as well as overseeing any debt/financing initiatives across the enterprise. She joined UAB in 2006. Prior to being named interim CFO of the Health System, she had been CFO of UAB Hospital since November 2018. Before that, she spent 21 years with Ascension Health in Birmingham, serving in several financial roles that culminated as vice president of Seton Health Corp. 205-325-8620

× Expand Michael Hull

Birmingham Region President Brian Ethridge is pleased to announce that long-time area banker Michael Hull has joined River Bank & Trust. As Senior Vice President & Relationship Manager, Hull will build relationships with consumer and commercial clients throughout the region, helping them reach their financial goals. Hull graduated from Auburn University, earning a bachelor of science in logistics. Post college, he graduated from Alabama Banking School. Hull serves on the Community Advisory Committee for Vestavia Hills Elementary Liberty Park, is a member of the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce and is recognized as a Paul Harris Fellow by Rotary International. He and his wife, Lindsey, have two daughters, Reese and Kate. The family attends St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, where Hull has served on the stewardship committee for five years and is a member of its Cursillo community. 205-588-0500