Business Happenings - May 2022

Coming Soon

Smoothie King will open soon in the old Klingler's Bakery location at 621 Montgomery Highway. 800-577-4200

Cajun Steamer Bar and Grill is expected to open at 3151 Green Valley Road in Cahaba Heights this month and will commemorate its grand opening with a Bourbon Street-themed, family-friendly party open to the public. The event will feature live music by a brass band, swag and gift card giveaways. “This location will feature all the fresh food and great things our other restaurants in the region offer but with some exciting updates like cocktails on tap, a convenient walk up ‘To-Geaux’ window and ample patio seating just in time for spring and summer," President and COO Gaston Lanaux said.

Crawford Square Real Estate Advisors recently Shoe Station will join the retail lineup at Vestavia City Center. A Mobile-based self-service retailer featuring a large variety of men’s, women’s and children’s footwear, Shoe Station is set to open near Dollar Tree and Pet Supermarket. In addition to Shoe Station, CSREA recently announced the upcoming openings of The Standard and Davenport’s Pizza at Vestavia City Center, both slated for a fall opening.

News and Accomplishments

ERA King Real Estate, 3325 Rocky Ridge Plaza, Suite 121, recently received ERA Real Estate's Circle of Light Award for its outstanding commitment and service to its communities. The award is given to the top ERA franchise company for giving back in the communities where the ERA King Real Estate agents, managers and brokers live and work. In 2021, ERA King Real Estate employees supported more than 50 organizations, volunteered nearly 600 hours of time and raised more than $75,000 with their 12 Months of Giving program. 205-979-2335

Michael Mullis, managing partner of Kelley & Mullis Wealth Management, 2008 Stonegate Trail, Suite 112, has been named to Barron’s 2022 ‘America’s Top 1,200 Financial Advisors’ for the eighth consecutive year, ranking as No. 7 among the top 10 advisors in Alabama. “I am honored to be recognized by Barron’s as a Top Financial Advisor among such a prestigious list of outstanding wealth managers,” Mullis said. 205-733-8006

Personnel Moves

Armin Hornikel, PT, DPT, is now the clinic director at TherapySouth Vestavia, 1944 Canyon Road, Suite 100. Hornikel received his bachelor's in kinesiology at Nova Southeastern University in 2012 and his doctorate of physical therapy at the University of Alabama at Birmingham in 2016. 205-822-7607

Anniversaries

Birmingham Martial Arts, 3215 Endeavor Lane, Suite 133, is celebrating its 17th anniversary in May. Its Liberty Park location opened in 2021.

205-909-3720