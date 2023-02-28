Business Happenings - March 2023

Now Open

Blue Sushi Sake Grill recently opened at The Summit, offering “creative ingredients with energetic vibes and premium cold sake with happy moments to give you a fresh and fun new way to experience sushi.” 205-922-0880

News and Accomplishments

The nominating committee for the board of directors of America’s First Federal Credit Union has nominated Katie Voss and Ross Mitchell to fill two positions on the board of directors for the next three years. Voss is vice president of risk management for Brasfield & Gorrie and was first elected to the America’s First Federal Credit Union board of directors in 2020 and currently serves as vice chairwoman. Mitchell works for Tenet Healthcare as vice president of external and governmental affairs for Brookwood Baptist Health in Alabama and director of government relations in Tennessee.He previously served on America’s First Federal Credit Union’s board of directors from 2015 to 2021 and as an associate director in 2021. Board members will be selected at the credit union’s annual meeting on April 18. 205-582-5295

Alicia Huey, a Greystone resident, home builder and developer with more than 30 years of experience in the home building industry, recently was elected as the 2023 chairman of the National Association of Home Builders during the association’s International Builders’ Show in Las Vegas. Huey is president of AGH Homes, a custom home building company she founded in 2000. In addition to building high-end custom homes for buyers on individual lots, AGH Homes has also built in several golf course communities in Hoover and Vestavia Hills.

Personnel Moves

Birmingham-based Tessa Commercial Real Estate, specializing in the sale, lease, and development of commercial properties across the Southeast, announced the addition of 20-plus year regional real estate veteran and industrial property expert Rich Vanchina as principal. Rich, a Vestavia Hills native, moved to Tessa after over 20 years at Southpace Properties, where he focused mainly on industrial and office asset classes. Rich has held an industrial specialist designation from the Society of Office, and Industrial Realtors since 2005.