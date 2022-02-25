Business Happenings - March 2022

Now Open

Highlands College recently opened its new campus at 3600 Grandview Parkway, taking over the former Cahaba Grand Conference Center space. 205-963-6900

Chopt Creative Salad Company is now open at 708 Montgomery Highway, Suite 108, in the Vestavia City Center. It offers a variety of ways to order its creative salads, wraps and warm bowls, including its new group ordering feature, curbside pickup, ordering ahead via app or website, contactless in-store ordering, and an expansive pick-up shelf. Chopt will be open for regular hours Monday through Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sundays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. 205-737-8186

Relocations and Renovations

After opening last summer in a temporary location, Dr. Colleen Donohue and Brandi Carbonie, CRNP, with Ascension St. Vincent's Primary Care Vestavia, have moved to their new location at 200 Montgomery Highway, Suite 100, in the Vestavia City Center. In addition to its new location, Ascension St. Vincent’s Primary Care Vestavia is pleased to welcome James Colvard, DO, and Haley Jost, CRNP, to the practice. 205-212-6655

News and Accomplishments

Regions, which has offices at 529 Montgomery Highway, 3172 Heights Village and 3390 Morgan Drive, recently announced it has launched a commercial business development team focused specifically on helping small businesses build customized plans for financial success. The new team complements Regions’ commercial banking solutions group and is led by banking veteran Jordan Baxter, a senior vice president in commercial banking.

Personnel Moves

Ohio-based Union Home Mortgage recently announced the hiring of Carl Douglas as a producing brand manager and Michelle Benefield Smith as a loan officer in Vestavia Hills and the Greater Birmingham area. Prior to joining UHM, Douglas served as a loan officer at First Bank Mortgage. Smith is also experienced in working with Federal Housing Administration, Veterans Affairs and Rural Development loans. 1-877-846-4968

Method Mortgage, 601 Vestavia Parkway, Suite 300, is pleased to announce Frances Mayhall has joined its team as marketing coordinator at its Vestavia Hills office. She brings more than 20 years of experience in marketing, graphic design, branding, and public relations to Method Mortgage. A graduate of Auburn University, she has specialized in real estate marketing since she held the position of in-house marketing director for one of the largest residential developers in the Birmingham area, and most recently, she was the listings and marketing manager for a top-producing local real estate brokerage. 205-705-1650