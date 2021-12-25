Business Happenings - January 2022

Now Open

Chopt Creative Salad Company, a farm-to-fast-casual restaurant chain based in New York City, is set to open its restaurant at 708 Montgomery Highway, Suite 108, in January. Chopt will offer a variety of ways to order its creative salads, wraps and warm bowls at the location, including its new group ordering feature, curbside pickup, ordering ahead via app or website, and contactless in-store ordering. The restaurant takes up 3,000 square feet, including a dining room that seats 48, patio seating for 16 and an expansive pick-up shelf featuring a mural with Sibyl Temple. The business will create 40 jobs and is now hiring.

Relocations and Renovations

Chuck E. Cheese, 500 Old Town Road, recently reopened following a renovation that included a new game room, new technology and new games. New features also include an interactive dance floor that is programmed with seasonal, dynamic graphics and serves as the “center stage” for Chuck E. Live! shows, a large-format video wall, and screens and audio connected throughout the venue to provide a more immersive experience for guests and parties. The restaurant will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. 205-979-3420

Personnel Moves

The Warren Averett accounting firm recently promoted 14 people to become members of the firm, including six at the Birmingham office at 2500 Acton Road, Suite 200. The new members who work in that office are Aaron Nelson, asset management; Jennifer Pemble, health care; Jim Lazenby, asset management; Michael Nix, audit; Michael Rebarchak, audit; and Ryan Grauel, audit. Nelson‘s responsibilities include developing client relationships, assisting with clients’ comprehensive financial planning and managing investment portfolios for investors. Pemble specializes in business consulting and tax planning for medical practices and health care facilities. Lazenby provides corporate, partnership, estate, trust and gift tax services, including individual and estate tax planning services. Nix acts as clients’ contact point throughout the financial statement audit process and manages team members within Warren Averett’s audit division. Rebarchak has experience serving clients across multiple industries, including health care facilities/hospitals, distribution, natural resources and technology. Grauel has experience serving clients across multiple industries, including manufacturing, private equity, technology and nonprofits. 205-979-4100

Regions, with offices at 529 Montgomery Highway, 3172 Heights Village and 3390 Morgan Drive, recently announced Brad Kimbrough will retire Feb. 28 following a nearly 29-year career at the bank, the last 14 of which he has served as controller and chief accounting officer. Kimbrough will be succeeded as controller by Anil Chadha, a 20-year banking industry veteran who joined Regions in 2011 and currently serves as head of risk shared services and analytics. Chadha will lead the bank’s broader controller group, which includes Karin Allen, who has been elevated by Regions to serve as assistant controller and chief accounting officer. In addition, James Eastman of the controller group has been named assistant controller and will manage business unit controller functions. Jon Harden will continue as accounting and treasury operations manager.

Anniversaries

McDonald’s, 707 Montgomery Highway, is celebrating 50 years of being in Vestavia Hills in 2022. 205-979-1132

Closings

Alabama Piano Gallery, 1425 Montgomery Highway, Suite 151, is closing but is working on a new location that will show off “the beauty that is found in the Family of Steinway Designed Pianos,” the company said on its website. The business is holding a sale of its inventory as it prepares for the new space, which will include a recital space as well as inventory.