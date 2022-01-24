Business Happenings - February 2022

Now Open

StoneCreek Dental Care is now open at 1990 Southwood Road. The two founding dentists, Dr. Brian Barnes and Dr. Ron Beasley, have moved into the practice. 205-823-1473

News and Accomplishments

USI Insurance Services, a national company with an office at 1000 Urban Center Drive, Suite 400 in Liberty Park, won a contract to assist the city of Hoover with finding a property and casualty insurance carrier. 205-969-5100

Jani-King, 2027 Stonegate Trail, Suite 101, won a contract to provide contract custodial services for Hoover City Schools on an as-needed basis. The company will be paid 18 cents per square foot of any building that receives its custodial services, and Hoover City Schools will pay $15 per hour for labor. The Hoover school system mostly hires its own custodians but recently contracted out services for Greystone Elementary due to difficulty finding reliable custodial employees, Superintendent Dee Fowler said. The school system wanted to be able to hire additional outside custodians as needed and had to take bids for the service due to the scope of the work, Fowler said. 205-969-0909

Warren Averett, 2500 Acton Road, Suite 200, one of the Southeast’s largest accounting and consulting firms, was listed on two of Forbes’ annual lists: America’s Best Tax Firms and America’s Best Accounting Firms for 2022. 205-979-4100

After 39 years in business and seven successful acquisitions over the past two years, IT service provider Slappey Communications, 4260 Cahaba Heights Court, has officially rebranded to IT Voice. The move brings together Presidium Networks, RevTel/VOLstate, ON Technology, Wycomp, Preferred Business Solutions and Data Resolution under one umbrella. IT Voice serves clients across the country, providing cloud, voice, internet, and managed IT services. 205-758-5292

Personnel Moves

× Expand Dr. Selwyn Vickers

Dr. Selwyn Vickers assumed the role of CEO of the UAB Health System and CEO of the UAB/Ascension St. Vincent’s Alliance on Jan. 1, while also continuing to serve as dean of the UAB Marnix E. Heersink School of Medicine. Following the recent retirement of former CEO Will Ferniany, UAB Health System strategically chose to adopt the CEO/dean model that several academic medical centers have implemented, including Emory University School of Medicine, Vanderbilt University, Johns Hopkins Medicine. The UAB Health System includes numerous locations such as the UAB Callahan Eye Hospital Clinics at 1009 Montgomery Highway, Suite 201 and 2801 Old 280 Court in Vestavia Hills.