Business Happenings - April 2022

Now Open

ERA King Real Estate has opened its new office at 3325 Rocky Ridge Plaza, Suite 121. ERA King Real Estate has 10 real estate offices in Alabama, with four in the Birmingham market area, including the recent expansion of ERA King Hoover Office and the new Homewood office location. 205-979-2335

Coming Soon

Biscuit Love plans to open a location at Parkside on Dolly Ridge, a 14,935 square foot mixed-use development under construction in Cahaba Heights. The Nashville-based breakfast concept will occupy 3,045 square feet at the center and is scheduled to open later this year. Founded by Karl and Sarah Worley in 2012, Biscuit Love started as a food truck and has grown into three locations throughout middle Tennessee. The Cahaba Heights location will be the brand’s first foray into out-of-state expansion. Biscuit Love is known for its Southern dishes and locally-sourced ingredients.

News and Accomplishments

The technology group at accounting firm Warren Averett, 2500 Acton Road, Suite 200, has been named to ChannelE2E’s Top 250 Public Cloud MSPs List for 2021. This is the second year the Warren Averett technology group has received this recognition. The list honors the top-managed IT service providers that support customers through Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform. Warren Averett’s Birmingham office was also recognized by the Birmingham Business Journal as Birmingham’s largest accounting firm in 2022. This is the 12th consecutive year that Warren Averett has been recognized as the largest CPA firm in the city. 205-715-8329

Personnel Moves

Brookwood Baptist Health recently named Charles Tyson as its new group chief financial officer for the five-hospital health care system. Tyson comes to Brookwood Baptist Health from the Steward Health Care System in the Miami-Dade Market, where he served as chief financial officer of a five-hospital system with a combined 1,775 licensed beds. Before being acquired by Steward Health Care, Tyson was CFO when the hospitals were under the ownership of Tenet Healthcare. Brookwood Baptist Health operates Brookwood Baptist Medical Center in Homewood, a freestanding emergency department at 7131 Cahaba Valley Road in the Tattersall Park development off U.S. 280 and a primary care clinic at 5295 Preserve Parkway, Suite 210, in Hoover.