Burn Boot Camp promotes Davis, Swearengen

Brandi Davis, left, is regional community manager for Burn Boot Camp in the Birmingham area. Brittany Swearengen, right, is the head trainer for the Vestavia Hills location.

Burn Boot Camp has promoted Brandi Davis to be the regional community manager for all four of its Birmingham area locations (Vestavia Hills, Homewood, Meadow Brook and Hoover).

She has been a member of Burn Boot Camp since May of 2019. She taught first grade for 10 years at McAdory Elementary School and has been a substitute teacher for Hoover City Schools for many years. She also was the hospitality chairwoman for Gwin Elementary School and Hoover High School for years.

Burn Boot Camp’s new Vestavia Hills location at 1425 Montgomery Highway, Suite 133, has brought in Brittany Swearengen as its head trainer. Swearengen has spent the past two years as a trainer at Burn Boot Camp’s Meadow Brook location and has a total of 10 years of experience in training and coaching. She has a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology with a concentration in exercise science from the University of Alabama at Huntsville and a master’s degree in health and human performance from University of the Southwest.

Other staff members include certified personal trainer Michelle Awtry, support trainer Mary Catherine Roche, client experience manager Kortney Phifer, client experience representatives Michelle Colafrancesco, Libbi Isbell and Amy Anderson, and childwatch manager Roxanne Roddam.

For more information about Burn Boot Camp, go to burnbootcamp.com.