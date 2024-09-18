Burn Boot Camp plans to open Vestavia Hills location soon

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Participants warm up during a class led by Ashley George at Burn Boot Camp in the Village at Brock’s Gap in Hoover, Alabama, on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. A new Burn Boot Camp location is scheduled to open soon in Vestavia Hills, Alabama.

Burn Boot Camp plans to open a fourth Birmingham area location soon in Vestavia Hills.

The planned location is at 1425 Montgomery Highway in the Park South Plaza shopping center next to Vestavia Bowl, according to a new Instagram account set up for the Vestavia Hills location.

Jim Safron, who has the franchise license for Burn Boot Camps in the Birmingham area, opened his first Birmingham area location in Hoover in the Trace Crossings community in 2019, followed by a location in Homewood in 2021 and a third location in the Meadow Brook portion of Hoover in December 2022.

Burn Boot Camp offers high-intensity fitness workouts that are primarily for women and are for women of any fitness level. The workouts vary from day to day. One day might be focused on cardio health, while other days the focus will be on upper body strength, jumping, arm days or leg days, Safron has said.

The gyms also offer child care and focus meetings where women can discuss goals they want to achieve with a trainer. The Vestavia Hills location will offer personalized one-on-one nutrition counseling and will have an impact-reducing floor, according to the Instagram account.