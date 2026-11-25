× Expand Photo courtesy of Bumble Roofing

Bumble Roofing of Birmingham has opened at 200 Century Park South, Suite 113, in Vestavia Hills.

The roofing company serves homeowners and businesses throughout the greater Birmingham area, offering roof replacements, roof repairs, commercial roofing, storm damage assessments and 24/7 emergency roofing services.

Founded in 2019, Bumble Roofing was created around an emphasis on clear pricing, communication and workmanship. The company says its founders bring more than 60 years of combined construction industry experience and have completed more than 2,700 roof installations and repairs.

Bumble Roofing also offers manufacturer warranties and warranties on its own work.

The Birmingham office is part of a larger network of Bumble Roofing locations across the country.

The company also supports environmental initiatives by donating a portion of its profits to the Xerces Society, a nonprofit organization focused on pollinator conservation.

For more information, call 205-963-7663 or visit bumbleroofing.com/birmingham.