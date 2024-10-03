Bricks & MiniFigs store set to open Monday in Vestavia Hills

× Expand Photo by Ashley Rogers The Bricks and MiniFigs store is scheduled to open Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, at 1056 Montgomery Highway in The Shoppes at City Hall in Vestavia Hills, Alabama.

When Dwane Thomas first heard of Bricks and MiniFigs, he honestly didn’t know what it was.

He said that pivotal moment came last Christmas when his sister’s family was visiting. His nephew had just graduated from college at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

“In a casual conversation, I asked him what he was going to do next,” Thomas said. “He jokingly responded, ‘If you open a Bricks & MiniFigs, I will run it for you.’”

Thomas admits that until that moment, he had never heard of the franchise before. He contacted the franchise after the holidays but didn’t mention it to his nephew until March of this year. That’s when he announced that he would be willing to open a store in the Birmingham area if his nephew would run it. Since then, they have been hard at work getting the store up and running at The Shoppes at City Hall in Vestavia Hills.

Residents of Tennessee, Dwane said he and his wife, Gretchen, are excited to bring the franchise to the Birmingham area. The Vestavia Hills store will be the second location in the state.

When asked what customers can expect to find inside, Dwane said, “People around the world are avid fans of the Lego company and their products. However, Lego stores sell new sets only. It is sometimes difficult for fans to find older sets no longer produced by the Lego company. This is where Bricks & MiniFigs comes in. Bricks & MiniFigs sells both new and used Lego sets.”

The business also will trade with customers, offering them store credit for old sets with which they want to part. This helps Lego fans have a chance to purchase sets they want at discounted prices. In addition to buying and selling Lego bricks, the store plans to have a space for birthday parties, Lego clubs and private events.

Bricks and MiniFigs plans to open for business on Oct. 7, and a grand opening is scheduled for Nov. 2. Customers can stop by the store at 1056 Montgomery Highway Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Call 205-582-2262 for more information, or visit the store website at bricksandminifigs.com/vestaviahills-al/.

