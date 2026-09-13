Brandy Melville opens first Alabama store at The Summit

× Expand Photo courtesy of Brandy Melville

Brandy Melville has opened its first Alabama location at The Summit, bringing the California-based fashion retailer to the Birmingham area.

The store opened around Aug. 8 at 209 Summit Blvd., Suite 100. The 3,829-square-foot space was formerly occupied by Vineyard Vines and is located near Victoria's Secret Pink, Swarovski and TravisMathew.

Brandy Melville is known for casual basics and trend-focused clothing aimed primarily at teens and young women. The retailer also is known for its limited "one-size" sizing approach.

The company announced plans for its Birmingham-area store on social media earlier in the summer before opening in August.

The Summit location is open Sunday-Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from noon to 8 p.m.

For more information, call 205-538-5082 or visit us.brandymelville.com.