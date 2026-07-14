Blūm Clothing relocates to new Trussville storefront

× Expand Image courtesy of Blum Clothing

Blūm Clothing has relocated to a new storefront at 165 Morrow Ave., Suite 101, in Trussville.

The locally owned women's boutique celebrated the move with a June 5 ribbon cutting hosted by the Trussville Area Chamber of Commerce.

Founded in 2025 by co-owner Shannon Trammell, Blūm Clothing first opened in Trussville in April of that year and has since built a following for its curated selection of women's apparel and accessories.

The boutique offers a variety of fashion-forward styles, including dresses, tops, rompers, loungewear, activewear and jewelry.

The new location provides additional visibility in downtown Trussville as the business continues serving customers with seasonal apparel and accessories.

For more information, visit blumclothing.com.