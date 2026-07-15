Bistro V celebrates 16 years in Vestavia Hills

× Expand Bistro V

Bistro V recently celebrated its 16th anniversary at 521 Montgomery Highway, marking more than a decade and a half as a Vestavia Hills dining destination.

Co-owners Emily Tuttle and Jeremy Downey opened the restaurant on June 4, 2010, after working together at the former City Hall Diner. When the diner closed, the pair saw an opportunity to create their own restaurant in the same location.

Today, Bistro V is known for its elevated Southern fare, serving dishes such as po'boys, shrimp and grits, fried green tomato BLTs and chicken parmesan alongside a full selection of spirits.

Tuttle said her favorite part of owning the restaurant is being part of customers' lives.

"Guests come to celebrate birthdays, graduations, new careers. They also come just to enjoy a good meal," she said. "We have the opportunity to contribute to good memories. I love that."

She said the restaurant's approach is centered on creating a comfortable atmosphere where guests can enjoy high-quality food without feeling out of place.

Bistro V is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4-9 p.m. For more information, visit bistro-v.com or call 205-823-1505.