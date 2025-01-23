Birmingham Association of Realtors, Greater Alabama MLS name new CEO

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Birmingham Association of Realtors Katherine Smith is the new CEO of the Birmingham Association of Realtors and Greater Alabama MLS.

Smith has served as interim association executive since July following the departure of former CEO Amanda Creel to the Memphis Area Association of Realtors. Before that, Smith served as the Birmingham Association of Realtors' vice president of operations since March 2016.

As the new CEO, Smith plan to spearhead initiatives focusing on promoting the values of the association and MLS and expanding communication efforts to members and subscribers, the organization said.

For more information about the association, go to birminghamrealtors.com.