Big Bad Breakfast, Waldo's Chicken & Beer plan to open next week in Vestavia Hills

× Expand Photos by Jon Anderson Big Bad Breakfast plans to open May 13, 2025, at 1467 Montgomery Highway in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, wnile a new location of Waldo's Chicken & Beer plans to open during the same week at 1463 Montgomery Highway.

Big Bad Breakfast and Waldo’s Chicken & Beer both are planning to open in the 1400 block of Montgomery Highway in Vestavia Hills next week.

Big Bad Breakfast has said it plans to open its doors to the public on Tuesday, May 13, at 1467 Montgomery Highway, and Waldo’s Chicken & Beer also plans to open next week but had not set a specific date as of early this week, said Casey Atherton, who owns the Waldo’s in Cahaba Heights as well as the new one at 1463 Montgomery Highway.

Big Bad Breakfast, which was started by James Beard Award-winning chef John Currence, serves a full breakfast and lunch menu that includes eggs, bacon, hash browns, grits, biscuits, sausage, country ham, fresh fruit, a “biscuit crumble,” shrimp ‘n’ grits, shrimp po’boy, oyster scramble, oyster po’boy, chicken biscuits, biscuits and gravy, steak, skillet dishes, omelets, pancakes, waffles, french toast, oatmeal, toast, granola, yogurt, burgers, other sandwiches, chicken fingers, french fries, gravy and roasted turkey.

Other locations in the metro area include the Greystone area of Hoover and Homewood, and other locations in Alabama include Florence, Madison, Mobile and Tuscaloosa. The chain also has 17 other locations in Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky, North Carolina, Mississippi, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Operating hours for the Vestavia Hills location of Big Bad Breakfast will be 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. For more information, call 205-685-2774 or visit bigbadbreakfast.com.

Waldo’s Chicken and Beer has 4,300 square feet of space and can seat 100 people inside and about 50 in an outdoor seating area, Atherton said. The restaurant also has a drive-through.

The menu includes fried chicken, chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders, rotisserie chicken, salads, biscuits, onion rings, fried pickles, wings and loaded nachos, french fries, potato wedges, macaroni and cheese, white beans, collard greens, cole slaw and tomato cucumber salad.

Operating hours for this Waldo’s Chicken & Beer will be 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, call 205-947-1252 or visit waldoschicken.com/highway-31-al.

The two restaurants are part of the same new strip center, with about four currently vacant retail spaces between them.