Bendy’s Cookies and Cream opens storefront in Cahaba Heights

× Expand Photo courtesy of Bendy’s Cookies and Cream. Wendy and Ben Treadwell leap for joy in front of their new building, which hosts Bendy’s Cookies and Cream, their customizable ice cream sandwich shop, in Cahaba Heights.

Bendy’s Cookies and Cream has spent the past three years on wheels, but sometime this summer, they’re planting roots and opening a store in Cahaba Heights next to Martin’s BBQ.

The ice cream truck was started in 2016 by Ben and Wendy Treadwell, and for the past year, they’ve wanted to open their own store, Wendy Treadwell said.

“It’s been good,” she said. “We feel like we’ve been growing every year.”

The store’s cookies and ice cream can be combined however the customer wants to make the ice cream sandwich, Treadwell said.

While it’s taken a bit longer than they thought it would to acquire the property, located at 3029 Pumphouse Road, Treadwell said it’s an exciting development, and those who enjoy the business will no longer have to “stalk the truck,” Treadwell said.

The couple does plan to continue running the truck occasionally, Treadwell said.

She said in addition to their cookies, ice cream and ice cream sandwiches, Treadwell said the store will probably offer some new menu items, like shakes and sundaes.

Right now, the plan is for the store to be open from noon to 9 p.m. on weekdays and noon to 10 p.m. on weekends, Treadwell said.

The Treadwells will add employees for the first time. Treadwell said she’s not sure how many positions will be added, but they’re planning on opening it up to high school and college students, offering some their first job.