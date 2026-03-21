Baumhower's Victory Grille wins Vestavia Hills Battle of the Birds

× Expand Photo from Aloha Hospitality webstie Wings are one of the signature items at Baumhower's Victory Grille.

The people of Vestavia Hills have spoken, and their favorite place to eat chicken in the city is Baumhower’s Victory Grille at 1270 Montgomery Highway.

The restaurant came out the champion in the Vestavia Hills Battle of the Birds contest organized by the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce over the past month.

The online contest began Feb. 23 with 28 restaurants and grocery delis competing. Voters on the Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page then narrowed the field to 13 contestants on March 1, six on March 8, three on March 15 and the final champion on March 19.

About 1,700 votes were cast in the contest over the course of the month, chamber officials said, including 658 votes in the final round. Others who made the top three were Zaxby’s and Waldo’s Chicken & Beer.

“We are so pleased, and it was such a fun event,” said Tracy Thornton, the director of membership and marketing for the chamber.