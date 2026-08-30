Aspen + Ash Collective opens co-working salon in Cahaba Heights

× Expand Photo courtesy of Aspen + Ash Collective

Aspen + Ash Collective recently opened at 4274 Cahaba Heights Court, Suite 225, providing a co-working salon space for independent beauty professionals in Cahaba Heights.

Owned by Krystal Millender, the collective was designed for independent stylists, makeup artists and nail technicians who want to operate their own businesses without taking on the overhead associated with owning a traditional salon.

Millender has worked in the salon industry for more than two decades, including 11 years as an independent stylist.

The salon includes eight stations, shampoo bowls, towel service, a snack and coffee bar, a wine and water refrigerator and a breakroom. Professionals also can reserve the space to teach classes.

Stylists working from Aspen + Ash offer services including hair extensions, coloring and smoothing treatments. The collective emphasizes independent businesses operating within a shared professional environment while allowing each stylist to maintain an individual brand.

The Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce recently recognized Aspen + Ash Collective as a "successful addition to Cahaba Heights."

The salon is currently seeking additional independent stylists interested in joining the collective.

For more information, visit aspenandashcollective.com or call 205-994-0864.