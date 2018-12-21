Artists Incorporated Gallery moving to Leeds

× Expand Madoline Markham

Artists Incorporated Gallery is combining their galleries and moving to the Shops of Grand River in Leeds in 2019, according to a news release from business.

The business will have extended hours through Saturday, Dec. 22, at their address on 3365 Morgan Drive, open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Dec. 21, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 22, the last day of business.

The Leeds location will be at Suite 114 at Grand River, located between Michael Kors and Dress Barn.

"The Vestavia area has been good to us for the last 19 years," the business said in the release. "We hope all of our wonderful customers will move with us to Grand River!"