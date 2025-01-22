ARC Realty's Warren elected president of Birmingham Association of Realtors

× Expand Photo courtesy of Birmingham Association of Realtors Patrick Warren of ARC Realty's Cahaba Heights office is the 2025 president of the Birmingham Association of Realtors

Patrick Warren, a Realtor with the Cahaba Heights office of ARC Realty, has been elected 2025 president of the Birmingham Association of Realtors.

Other officers are Vice President Kevin Sargent of ARC Realty’s Trussville office, Treasurer Diane Knight of RealtySouth’s Chilton County office, Secretary Brandon Smith of RE/MAX Advantage South, Immediate Past President Chris Wood of RealtySouth’s Inverness office and Greater Alabama MLS President Kristina Knowles of Knowles Realty.

Other directors include Kimberly Benefield of Sweet HomeLife, LaTonya Butler of EPI Real Estate, Stacy DeVoe of ERA King-Birmingham, Kyle Forstman of Embridge Realty, Janet Hamm of ARC Realty-Alabama, Lori King of Keller Williams Realty-Hoover, Ann March of ARC Realty-Hoover, Richard McLemore of ERA King-Birmingham, Stephanie Nelson of ERA King-Birmingham, Joy Stanley of Keller Williams Realty-Hoover, Timothy Taylor of Barnes & Associates, John David Terpo of ERA King-Birmingham, Shannon Wilks of Sold South Realty, Senia Johnson of Keller Williams Realty-Vestavia Hills (ex-officio) and David Lucas of eXp Realty-Central (ex-officio).