Andy's Creekside Nursery in Rocky Ridge adds deep earth rock shop, gem mine

× Expand Photo from Andy's Creekside Nursery Facebook page Some of the rocks, crystals, gemstones and fossils at the new deep earth rock shop at Andy's Creekside Nursery at 3351 Morgan Drive in Vestavia Hills, Alabama.

Andy’s Creekside Nursery at 3351 Morgan Drive has added a deep earth rock shop that offers a curated selection of rocks, crystals, gemstones and fossils.

The nursery also added a gem mine that allows kids, families and adults to mine for gemstones and explore natural minerals.

A ribbon cutting with the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce was held Tuesday. For more information, visit andysgardencenter.com or call 205-824-0233.