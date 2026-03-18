Andy's Creekside Nursery in Rocky Ridge adds deep earth rock shop, gem mine

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Businesses

Andy’s Creekside Nursery at 3351 Morgan Drive has added a deep earth rock shop that offers a curated selection of rocks, crystals, gemstones and fossils.

The nursery also added a gem mine that allows kids, families and adults to mine for gemstones and explore natural minerals.

A ribbon cutting with the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce was held Tuesday. For more information, visit andysgardencenter.com or call 205-824-0233.