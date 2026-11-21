× Expand Photo courtesy of Andy's Garden Center

Andy’s Garden Center will offer a rotating schedule of holiday decorating workshops from Wednesday, Dec. 2, through Saturday, Dec. 5.

The four classes will give participants opportunities to create decorations using fresh greenery and seasonal accents, with a different workshop offered at 9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. each day.

The Christmas Wreath Decorating Workshop includes a 20-inch Fraser fir wreath and decorating materials. It will be offered Dec. 2 at 9:30 a.m., Dec. 3 at 11:30 a.m., Dec. 4 at 1:30 p.m. and Dec. 5 at 3:30 p.m.

The Candy Cane Christmas Pot Workshop features a 6.5-inch white terracotta pot filled with fresh evergreen greenery, red berries and a candy cane accent. Sessions are Dec. 2 at 11:30 a.m., Dec. 3 at 1:30 p.m., Dec. 4 at 3:30 p.m. and Dec. 5 at 9:30 a.m.

For the Holiday Porch Planter Workshop, participants will create a Christmas porch arrangement using fresh evergreen branches, magnolia leaves and pinecones. All materials and tools are provided. Classes are Dec. 2 at 1:30 p.m., Dec. 3 at 3:30 p.m., Dec. 4 at 9:30 a.m. and Dec. 5 at 11:30 a.m.

The Mailbox Magic Workshop will guide participants through creating a small mailbox saddle topper with fir, cedar, magnolia, berries, cones, ribbon and an oasis base. The $100 workshop includes all materials, instruction, light snacks and drinks. Participants can bring a photo of their mailbox for help selecting an arrangement. Sessions are Dec. 2 at 3:30 p.m., Dec. 3 at 9:30 a.m., Dec. 4 at 11:30 a.m. and Dec. 5 at 1:30 p.m.

Space is limited for the workshops, and advance registration is required. Registration is available at andysgardencenter.com/pages/events.