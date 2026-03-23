AmFirst Federal Credit Union awards $160,000 in grants

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The AmFirst Federal Credit Union at 1112 Montgomery Highway in Vestavia Hills, Alabama

AmFirst, which has a credit union in Vestavia Hills at 1112 Montgomery Highway, this year is giving out a combined $160,000 to four charities as part of its Community First campaign.

The credit union will be splitting the money equally among the Covenant Rescue Group, Forge Breast Cancer Survivor Center, Jones Valley Teaching Farm and Libby’s Friends.

The Covenant Rescue Group empowers first responders with financial resources and training needed to defend and assist victims of human trafficking, particularly children. The Forge Breast Cancer Survivor Center provides essential support and improved access to care for Alabama breast cancer patients, survivors and their loved ones, from diagnosis and beyond.

The Jones Valley Teaching Farm delivers food-based education in Birmingham, helping young people grow, lead and create a healthier future for their communities. Libby’s Friends assists families raising children with special needs by helping bridge the often-overwhelming financial gaps left by insurance, providing relief for therapies, adaptive equipment and necessary resources.

The $160,000 — $40,000 for each group — was raised by AmFirst employees, members and the community at large.

“Community First reflects who we are at AmFirst and our enduring commitment to serving others,” AmFirst President and CEO Kevin Morris said in a news release. “Each of this year’s recipients brings hope, healing and opportunity to families across Alabama. We are proud to stand alongside them and support them in the vital work they do every day.”

Jody Mattson, AmFirst’s director of philanthropy and community engagement, said the credit union could not do this without the passion and dedication of its employees, who are deeply invested in making a difference in the communities where they live and work.

“Every dollar raised by our team and every hour volunteered comes from the heart,” Mattson said. “Together, we can create meaningful change for these outstanding organizations.”

For more information about AmFirst and its Community First campaign, visit amfirst.org or call 205-582-5295.