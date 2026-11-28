× Expand Photo courtesy of AmFirst AmFirst financial education program lead Nikita Mathews

AmFirst, which operates two branches in Vestavia Hills, has been selected to receive funding through the National Credit Union Foundation's At-Risk Youth Financial Well-Being Grant.

AmFirst was one of 24 credit unions nationwide selected for the grant following the largest response to a call for applications in the program's history.

The credit union will use the funding to support its partnership with Vox Academy and expand Music, Movement & Money, an interactive financial education program that incorporates music, creative expression, movement and practical financial discussions.

The program helps at-risk youth learn about budgeting, saving, banking, credit and setting financial goals through activities designed around how young people learn and communicate.

“Financial well-being is about much more than teaching someone how to budget; it’s about helping young people see what is possible for their lives,” said Nikita Mathews, financial education program lead at AmFirst.

The grant period runs from Sept. 30, 2026, through Sept. 30, 2027.

AmFirst also recently announced the hiring of Alan Walker as vice president and head of construction and facilities management. Walker will lead the credit union's capital improvement strategy, overseeing planning, development, new construction, renovations and facilities management.

Walker brings more than 15 years of experience in the public and private sectors. He most recently served as director of the city of Birmingham's Department of Capital Projects, overseeing construction, budgeting, permitting and maintenance of city-owned facilities and infrastructure.

Before joining the city, Walker spent more than a decade in the private sector, including leadership roles with Encompass Health, where he helped oversee preconstruction efforts supporting a capital project strategy exceeding $500 million.

AmFirst President and CEO Kevin Morris said Walker's construction expertise, leadership experience and knowledge of the Birmingham area will support the credit union's continued investment in its branch network and existing facilities.

Walker earned a bachelor's degree in building construction from Auburn University in 2010. His community involvement includes Leadership Vestavia, Mountain Brook Community Church and the Associated Builders and Contractors of Alabama.

AmFirst operates Vestavia Hills branches at 1112 Montgomery Highway and 3312 Old Columbiana Road. Both are open Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, call 205-582-5295 for the Montgomery Highway branch or 205-823-3985 for the Old Columbiana Road branch, or visit amfirst.org.