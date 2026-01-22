AmFirst named Outstanding Corporate Citizen by fundraising group

× Expand Photo from AmFirst The AmFirst credit union branch in Vestavia Hills, Alabama

AmFirst, which has a credit union branch in Vestavia Hills at 1112 Montgomery Highway, was named the 2025 Wells Fargo Outstanding Corporate Citizen by the Alabama chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals.

The credit union was nominated by United Way of Central Alabama. In 2025, AmFirst and its employees contributed nearly $388,000 to United Way agencies across five Alabama regions, supporting services in central Alabama, Cullman County, north Talladega County, east central Alabama and southwest Alabama.

Beyond financial contributions, AmFirst employees dedicated more than 1,800 volunteer hours to local nonprofits, participated in more than 1,000 community events and led several initiatives in 2025, including collecting more than 1,500 books for children, providing more than 55,000 meals to people in need, donating $1,000 to combat food insecurity in Mobile, awarding six $5,000 scholarships for students and raising $40,000 for each of four nonprofits (The WellHouse, Garrett’s Place, United Way Priority Veteran and Better Basics).