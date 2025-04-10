AmFirst credit union receives six Diamond Awards for marketing excellence

× Expand Photo courtesy of AmFirst The Diamond Awards recognize excellence in credit union marketing.

The AmFirst community credit union, which has a branch at 1112 Montgomery Highway in Vestavia Hills, was among 180 credit unions nationwide recently named winners of the Diamond Award, the Marketing, PR & Development Council’s annual competition for marketing

excellence.

AmFirst received Diamond Awards in the following categories:

Social Media (for its 12 Days of Giveaways campaign)

Brand Awareness (for its KidsFirst campaign)

Out of Home (for a partnership with Jacksonville State University)

Community Partnerships & Relations, Endorsements, or NIL Efforts (for its partnership with Jacksonville State University)

Email (for a Rewards Points email)

Ongoing Event (for the credit union’s partnership with Better Basics Birmingham

With more than 1,400 submissions nationwide, the Diamond Awards celebrate the most impactful marketing initiatives in the credit union industry. This year, winners were selected from 180 organizations across 42 states.

“At AmFirst, we strive to connect with our members and communities in meaningful ways, and these awards are a testament to that commitment,” said Kevin Morris, AmFirst’s president and CEO, in a news release. “I want to thank our team for their creativity and passion and our members for their trust and support. These honors inspire us to continue pushing boundaries.”

For more than 30 years, the Diamond Awards have recognized excellence in credit union marketing. AmFirst is honored to be among this year’s winners and remains committed to delivering innovative financial solutions while strengthening community relationships, the credit union said.